Techart’s New 720HP Porsche Cayenne Magnum Sport Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

It’s the 30th anniversary of Techart this year and to celebrate, the German Porsche tuner is launching a special ‘Edition 30 Years’ edition of the Magnum Sport, which is how Techart is calling their heavily modified Porsche Cayenne.
Known for creating one of the most, err, distinctive tuned versions of the Cayenne, Techart is giving the Magnum Sport a more special treatment for its birthday, throwing a handcrafted interior into the mix of the German SUV.
The cabin now features a combination of leather, Alcantara, carbon fiber and other lacquered details. The instrument faces are now bespoke, as well as the Sports Chrono dials with the three-spoke steering getting a thicker rim with a different shape.
The exterior shape remains the same with the regular Magnum Sport models which in turn look like what would happen to a regular Cayenne Turbo S after it was attacked by a thousand bees. Adding a wide body kit, complete with a set of new bumpers, a comically bulging hood, a huge rear diffuser and spoiler to a Cayenne apparently has that effect.
The new Techart Magnum Sport ‘Edition 30 Years’ can become available in every version of the Cayenne, including the base model, the Cayenne S, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo, Cayenne Turbo S and the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, with a total power output of up to 720hp.