Tekna Pulse & N-Connecta Style Specs Join Juke Range From £18,755
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Two new special edition Juke models are going on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £18,755 for the N-Connecta Style and £20,700 for the Tekna Pulse.
In order to boost value for money, Nissan have installed an upgraded and more powerful audio system into the Juke Tekna Pulse, with speakers designed by French audio company Focal. The system comes with six speakers and has had its maximum power raised from 40 watts to 120 watts in the front & rear speakers, and from 40 watts to 100 watts in the tweeters.
Buyers can spec the Juke Tekna Pulse in either Metallic Black or Dark Grey, featuring a black exterior personalization pack with black inserts and 18" alloys as standard.
Further enhancements take place inside the cabin where all versions get sports pedals and luxury floor mats. Tekna versions also feature premium leathers seats, whereas N-Connecta grade models get new part-leather seats.
Prices for the Juke Tekna Pulse start from £20,700 for the DIG-T 115 turbo petrol, whereas the dCi 110 turbo diesel costs £22,305. These models will see a production run of just 1,500 units.
As for the N-Connecta Style, it's basically an enhanced version of the N-Connecta grade, boasting color coordinated bumper & headlight finishes, mirror covers and Tokyo Black 18" alloy inserts. Inside, you get Tokyo Black trim on the premium sports seats, matching the center console and door strips. Now, xenon headlights are also included as standard.
Prices for the Juke N-Connecta Style start from £18,755 for the DIG-T 115 petrol, and £20,360 for the dCi 110 diesel.