Tesla Delivers Record 25,000 Vehicles In First Quarter

Tesla has announced that in the first quarter of 2017, it delivered a record number of vehicles.
In a statement issued yesterday, the automaker revealed that it delivered exactly 25,000 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a significant 69 per cent increase over the same period last year.
Of this total, 13,450 deliveries were for the Model S sedan while the remainder were accounted for by the Model X. Additionally, Tesla says that at the end of the quarter, a further 4,650 vehicles were being transported to customers and will be included in second-quarter delivery results.
Financial results for the first quarter are expected to be released shortly but analysts expect another loss from the company.
As impressive as the company’s deliveries are, they are nothing compared to what chief executive Elon Musk wants to achieve. As a matter of fact, when Model 3 production reaches full capacity in 2018, Musk wants the automaker to build at least 500,000 vehicles next year.