Tesla Model S 75 Price Drops By $7,500

Have you been recently looking into the entry-level Tesla Model S 75? Well, if so, then you will be glad to hear that it now costs less than before.
Previously available upwards of $77,000, the zero-emission sedan can now be had starting with $69,500, and that's not all, since it has also gained some additional standard equipment, InsideEVs notes, such as the glass roof and electrically operated liftgate.
These add up to an already generous offering of features that include keyless entry, maps and navigation with real time traffic information, GPS-enabled Homelink, power-folding and heated side mirrors, active safety technologies and full LED headlights.
Moreover, buyers will also get to spec their Tesla Model S with the Premium Upgrades Package, which adds medical-grade air quality, advanced LED technology, leather-wrapped steering wheel, armrests, steering wheel and lower part of the dashboard when paired with leather seating, ambient interior lighting, and others, for $3,500.
The Enhanced Autopilot costs another $5,000, the Self-Driving capability will set you back for $3,000, whereas the rear facing seats, premium sound system, and Subzero Weather package are priced at $4,000, $2,500, and $1,000, respectively.
The latest revisions made by Tesla to the Model S range follow the discontinued 60 and 60D versions.