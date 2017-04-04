Tesla Model S P100D Takes On Modded Cars In Drag Competition

By now, it feels like we've seen the Tesla Model S P100D take on just about every supercar in the world, and always looking good doing it.
But what about cars built specifically for drag racing? We're talking heavily modded engines and monster slicks helping them put all that power down. Against something like the Model S P100D, you need all the traction you can get, not to mention an extremely powerful engine, especially over short distances.
According to the description of the video, this P100D has had some work done as well. It's got two lightweight aluminum Kirkey racing seats out front and no rear seats in the back, dropping the weight even more.
The Model S threw its hat in the ring in multiple index classes at the BoostFab Championship Series at Farmington Dragway, with massively positive results.
Fortunately, all the races were close and exciting to watch, and the P100D went nearly unbeaten. On top of that, the driver didn't even use launch control, which is admirable seen as how his opponents didn't have any electronic help either.