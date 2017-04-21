Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S And Model X Vehicles

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to a potential issue with the parking brake.
According to the automaker, a small gear within the electric parking brake may have been manufactured improperly by a third-party supplier. It says that there’s a possibility the gear could break and while it wouldn’t disengage the parking brake, it would force it to become stuck in place.
The vehicles affected were built between February and October 2016 and represent the majority of the cars which Tesla produced last year.
In a statement, the brand said “We do not believe this issue could ever lead to a safety concern for our customers, and we have not seen a single accident or injury relating to it. However, in order to be overly cautious, we are going to be proactively replacing these parts to ensure that no issues arise."