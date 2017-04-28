Tesla Semi Truck Teased, Promises To Out Torque Any Diesel Semi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the first teaser image of the company's upcoming semi truck during a TED Talk in Vancouver, Canada.
Video of the talk hasn't been posted but pictures from the event suggest the semi will be relatively aerodynamic and feature vertical LED headlights.
That's not much to go on but Musk hinted the truck will "out-torque any diesel semi" and be agile “like a sports car." The outspoken executive also said "If you had a tug of war competition, the Tesla semi will tug the diesel semi uphill."
Details are still limited at this point but the semi will be unveiled in September and promises to significantly reduce the costs of shipping cargo. Tesla has previously stated the truck will be safer than traditional semis and be fun to drive.
Besides talking about the semi, Musk revealed the company is planning on driving a Tesla across the United States in fully autonomous mode. As he explained by “November or December of this year, we should be able to go from a parking lot in California to a parking lot in New York, no controls touched at any point during the entire journey.”
Elon Musk teased semi-truck at TED talk. pic.twitter.com/sY0w7KSsTx— Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) April 28, 2017