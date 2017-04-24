Tesla Set To Double Charging Network In Preparation For Model 3 Launch

Tesla is gearing up for the launch of the Model 3 by revealing plans to double the size of the company's charging network this year.
Designed to better serve owners who are traveling, the expansion plan calls for Tesla to greatly expand its charging network which currently includes over 5,400 Superchargers and more than 9,000 Destination Charging connectors located at hotels and restaurants.
By the end of the year, Tesla's network will consist of more than 10,000 Superchargers and 15,000 Destination Charging connectors around the world. North America will be one of the greatest benefactors as the company plans to increase the number of Superchargers by 150 percent. California, in particular, will receive more than 1,000 new Superchargers.
The company is still eyeing locations for the new charging infrastructure but notes many sites will be under construction soon. A number of them should be ready for the busy summer travel season.
While Tesla hasn't revealed the locations for the new chargers, the company hinted they will builder larger charging sites along busy travel routes. The new locations will allow "several dozen" Tesla models to be charged simultaneously. Tesla also revealed "many sites" will be built further away from the highway to allow for more convenient local use.