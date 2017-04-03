Texas Driver Who Intentionally Side-Swiping Motorcyclist Sentenced To 15 Years

The 69-year-old man who swerved and hit two motorcyclists in Texas in October 2015 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Shocking footage from the incident showed William Crum side-swipe Eric Sanders and his 38-year-old girlfriend and pillion passenger, Debra Simpson, as the motorcyclists attempted to overtake Crum’s slow-moving car on double yellow lines. Immediately after the crash, Crum said to another motorcyclist “I don’t care” after being questioned about his dangerous driving and what had just happened.
Crum has been in jail since his arrest on October 19, 2015 and on Thursday, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reports Star Telegram.
In the helmet-cam video from the crash, Crum initially blamed the crash on a wasp sting. However, he later claimed to CBS that he briefly lost control of his vehicle after a spider bite and said the crash never would have occurred if Sanders didn’t break the law attempting to pass over double lines.