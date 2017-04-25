That Was Fast: BMW's Already Recalling New M760Li Over An Oil Leak

BMW is having a bit of trouble with its new flagship sedan model. Apparently an oil line in the engine compartment of the M760Li could leak oil – not onto the engine, mind you, but onto the front brakes, which could decrease stopping power.
The 2017 BMW M760Li xDrive represents the first time that the Bavarian automaker has applied any real measure of M treatment to its flagship sedan – and an in-house rival to the Alpina B7.
Though it stops short of a full M7, the M760Li packs a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 channeling 601 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission for a 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds.
All that muscle and prestige comes with a hefty price tag, hovering around $150,000 – some 50 percent more than the 750 that's the next step down in the 7 Series lineup. Given the elite territory in which that places the big performance sedan, it should come as little surprise that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that problem affects only 97 vehicles in the United States.
Apparently the problem comes down to an improperly crimped line, which was discovered “in the field,” (i.e. from a customer vehicle). No accidents or injuries are known to have resulted, but BMW is calling in those units affected as a precaution to have their oil lines inspected, and replaced where necessary. The process is set to get underway at the beginning on June.