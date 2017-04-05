The Exorcist Is Hennessey's 1,000 HP ZL1 Rival To The Challenger Demon [w/Video]

Dodge has yet to unveil the eagerly-awaited Challenger SRT Demon and already, Hennessey Performance has presented its Demon rival, appropriately dubbed The Exorcist.
Based around the already potent Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, The Exorcist incorporates a host of modifications that make it significantly more potent than standard and surely wild enough to outperform whatever Dodge is planning for the Demon.
Typically, the supercharged LT4 V8 engine of the Camaro ZL1 delivers 650 hp but not satisfied, Hennessey has lifted grunt up to 1,000 hp at 6,400 rpm and 966 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. To do so, the camshafts have been upgraded, a larger supercharged installed producing 14 psi of boost pressure and complemented by ported factory cylinder heads, long-tube stainless steel headers, custom engine management and a high-flow air induction system.
The Texas tuner says that when fitted with drag radial tires, The Exorcist will accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in under 3 seconds and complete the quarter mile in fewer than 10 seconds.
Unlike the Challenger SRT Demon which is shaping up to be a one-trick pony that dominates at the drag strip, Hennessey’s Camaro ZL1 retains all of the impressive handling credentials of the standard car, creating what John Hennessey dubs “a well-rounded super muscle car that is just as happy on a road course as it is on the dragstrip and street.”
Prices for The Exorcist upgrade start at $55,000 and include a 2 year, 24,000 mile warranty. If the supplied ZL1 has an automatic transmission, it will have to be upgraded at the cost of $9,950. Additionally, the optional drag pack that includes 20 inch wheels and Nitto drag radial tires, an upgraded drive shaft, floor jack and tool kit costs an extra $8,995. Alternatively, The Exorcist can be optioned with the road race pack that includes lightweight 20-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for $6,995.