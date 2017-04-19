The Fate Of The Furious Scored The Highest Opening Weekend Of Any Movie Ever

Replicating or surpassing the success enjoyed by Furious 7 in the wake of Paul Walker's death was always going to be difficult for the eighth installment. Yet remarkably, The Fate of the Furious has just record the highest opening weekend of any movie. Ever.
In its opening weekend, The Fate of the Furious grossed an incredible $532.5 million, lifting it above the previous record of $528.9 million set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the $525.5 million opening weekend of Jurassic World.
The strongest country for the new film proved to be China where it took in $190 million at the box office over the weekend, setting a new record for a Hollywood movie in the country. In total, The Fate of the Furious fetched $432.3 million in international markets and the remaining $102 million in the United States, a drop of about $47 million over Furious 7.
While we don't expect to see The Fate of the Furious grabbing any awards at the Oscars, Universal is making the most of the revitalized series and in early 2016 announced that ninth and tenth installments will be released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Talk about keeping a good thing going.