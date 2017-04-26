The New Nissan Micra Is A Huge Step Up Over Its Predecessor

You no longer have to be embarrassed about driving a Nissan Micra, as the new generation is miles better.
This is CarBuyer's conclusion after putting a mid-spec version to the test, and finding that it doesn’t only get a better look, but also good quality materials inside.
Now, you cannot compare it to the Volkswagen Polo's almost-premium feel, to the driving joy offered by the Ford Fiesta, or the funky design of the new Citroen C3, but the 2017 Nissan Micra sits in the same league, and it could be an interesting choice over its rivals.
On the plus side, the driving position is good, the seats are comfortable, and even when having the small 1-liter turbo engine, you'll still be able to enjoy your daily commute.
There are a few drawbacks, though, such as the weird noise made by the powertrain when you rev it up, the firm ride, the tight backseats, manual rear windows even on the mid-grade, and the fact that folding the rear seats create a small lift that isn’t really that practical when carrying large items in the boot.
Nissan offers plenty of personalization inside, so if you're willing to let its flaws aside, then the new Micra could make for an interesting choice in the supermini segment.