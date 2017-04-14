The Only Wrong Thing About The Porsche 993 Is The Price

The last air-cooled Porsche 911 is one of those cars doomed for eternal glory.
Such is the fame the brand currently enjoys in the market, that prices on the used car market have skyrocketed for almost every 911 that relies on air to keep itself cool – 993 included.
Being the most recent, the 993 generation is one of the most sought-after models because it combines the old school feel of a 911 with modern build quality and creature comforts, making it one of those cars you really don’t want to sell.
This 1997 Carrera 2 may not be the fastest of its generation but Porsche knows how to build a proper sports car without crazy horsepower figures involved in the mix.
Plus this example is a driver and not some garage queen you’re too afraid to touch, remaining faithful to the true Porsche ethos. Matt Farah certainly appreciates it in his latest One Take video.
The only problem is that with prices having climbed so much, we fear that most of these cars will end up locked in a garage eventually. That and the fact that we’re too poor to buy one for ourselves.