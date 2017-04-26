The Owner Of This Pontiac TransAmformation Thinks It's "Beautiful"

Few cars are quite as American as the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and few, if any, are as awful as this one, currently up for sale on Craigslist in Kansas City.
The owner claims to have outfitted the coupe with $8,000 in upgrades. Unfortunately, all we can see is $8,000 in downgrades which have taken what may have once been an attractive blue Trans Am and turned it into a rolling portrait of misery that would scare young children in the street.
Starting at the outside, the blue paint job is actually rather nice but it has been ruined by the fitment of chrome wheel arches, a large rear spoiler and most notably, a strange design on the hood that reads 'Smile Now, Cry Later.' Inspiring stuff.
If you thought the outside was bad, prepare to vomit a little the moment you check out the interior. It has been totally re-trimmed in was seems to be material taken straight from a beat-up sofa thrown in a dumpster. It may be comfortable, but man is it tasteless...
As if things couldn't get any worse, there is a blue and black steering wheel and blue and black floor mats with a Zebra patterned design.
The seller sells it is a “beautiful car to take to car shows or drive every day to work”. Umm, yeah, no thanks.