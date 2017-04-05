The Rarest Of The BMW M5 Wagons Could Be Yours – If You Have Deep Enough Pockets

The wagon versions of the BMW M5 were always special cars but if there was one model that deserved the title of the unicorn, this would be it: a 1995 M5 Touring ‘Electa’ special edition.
Only 20 ‘Electa’ examples were ever made specifically for the Italian market and even more specifically the final 20 cars available to this market.
Add to this the fact that BMW only produced 891 E34 M5 Touring models and out of these, 209 were late model cars, fitted with the 3.8-litre engine and six-speed manual gearbox. How many of those came to the US? Not a single one.
Our example here is one of the 10 Electas finished in British Racing Green over hazelnut leather, with the other 10 finished in silver over blue leather. All 20 cars were created by BMW Individual.
The car was federalized and made California-legal in 2005, after which it was reverted back to its original European specification, including its headlights, gauge cluster, catalytic converter and having its side marker lamps deleted. It is believed that there are less than 30 M5 Tourings currently in the US.
Having covered 126,000km (around 78k miles), the car is described to be stock and in a fastidiously maintained condition. It comes with a wealth of papers, including a BMW Classic certificate, an extensive ownership and service history from new and a clean California title among others.
The car is currently being auctioned over at Bring A Trailer, with the current bid at the time of writing being at $60,000 and with 6 days remaining for the hammer to drop. Cars like this don’t come up often for sale, especially in this condition and spec, so it’s not weird or uncommon that a car like this lovely E34 M5 Touring will demand a big number for its new owner to take it home.