There's Something Off About This Tesla Model S...

It’s not uncommon for automakers to outfit their vehicles with fake tailpipes. In fact, we recently shared images of truly horrid fake exhaust tips fitted to the new Audi SQ5, but this Tesla takes things to an entirely new level.
The image, shared on Reddit, shows a Tesla Model S outfitted with an aftermarket bodykit that includes four fake tailpipes sticking out of the rather horrendous color-matched rear diffuser.
Although it is hard to ascertain from this image, we suspect that the fake tailpipes probably aren’t anything more than steel pipe less than a couple inches long and glued to the inside of the diffuser’s cutouts.
Hey, if the Model S had an internal combustion engine, it could look quite good with a set of quad tailpipes sticking out the rear. However, it’s fully electric, not only making the tailpipes completely redundant but making the owner look like an absolute fool.