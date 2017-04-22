Think Opel Should Build A Grandland X OPC?

It has become sort of a tradition to envision every new Opel/Vauxhall vehicle as a potent OPC, but does the treatment really suit the Grandland X too?
Well, XTomi believes it does, as he focused on making the brand's flagship SUV more aggresive, with a body kit that sees the addition of several parts.
These include a different grille, a new bumper with larger different air intakes and a front apron, along with tweaked side skirts, body-painted plastic cladding all around, and a sported-up rear bumper. The larger wheels and a lowered ride height complete the updated stance of the Grandland X.
But an OPC wouldn’t really mean anything without a powerful lump, pumping output to all four corners, and since the Grandland X is Opel's new flagship SUV, it would only be natural for it to adopt the same engine as the upcoming Insignia OPC.
Now, we still have no official confirmation of what this might be, but previous reports pointed out that it could have a tuned V6 unit, producing around 350 horses.