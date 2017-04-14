Thinking Of Buying Cheap Tires? Here's Why You Shouldn't

While the appeal of saving up as much cash as you can during car ownership is perfectly understandable, there are a few components that you should never skimp on.
Here, we're talking tires. More specifically, Engineering Explained is, but we're more than happy to relay the message since it's quite important for drivers everywhere to be mindful of the type of rubber they put on their cars.
A Honda S2000 was used for the purpose of this demonstration, fitted with a set of Fuzion VRI and HRI tires initially, which were then swapped for new Bridgestone RE-71R tires.
In order to compare grip levels, EE tested stopping time, distance and peak g-forces, conducting multiple runs on each set of tires to get as accurate of a result as possible.
We won't spoil the math for you (if you're into that sort of thing), but the results were conclusive. The cheaper tires got worse with each run, as opposed to the slightly more expensive set - and in the end, the S2000 was stopping worse than an Escalade with the Fuzion set, whereas the Bridgestones were helping it stop quicker than an Alfa Romeo 4C.