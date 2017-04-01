This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Isn't A Turbo, But It Has A Manual And Less Than 5k Miles

Up until Nissan came up with the still-relevant 350Z, it was the 300ZX that earned many accolades from automotive journalists worldwide.
While the first 300ZX (Z31) was launched back in 1983, this, the second-gen Z32 model was sold between 1989 and 2000 in Japan, and between 1990 and 1996 in the US.
What you need to know about this car is that it's a 1990 300ZX Coupe, wearing an original Fire Mist Red paint job. It also boasts its original Michelin pilot sport tires, black leather seats, Bose stereo, climate control, cruise control and a 5-speed manual transmission.
The car seems to be in tip top shape and has only 4,653 miles (7,488 km) on the clock. The low usage rate reflects in the pristine interior that allegedly "smells like a new car when you open the door," according to the eBay ad.
From a technical standpoint, the car is said to run smoothly and that the transmission shifts flawlessly. Assuming that the 3.0-liter V6's 222 horses are "all there", whoever ends up buying it should be in for a fun ride. Sure, we would have preferred the 300hp twin-turbo model, but with an asking price of $20,990, it's not a bad deal, even more so if the seller decides to let it go under $20k.