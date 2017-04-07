This 650 WHP Mitsubishi Evo Is Like A Punch In The Face

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII may have been introduced back in 2003 but to this day, it remains one of the finest performance cars to ever leave Japan.
Perhaps more impressive than the car’s standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine are its torque vectoring and Active Yaw Control functionalities that make it handle incredibly well.
The solid underpinnings of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII also make it particularly popular among tuners and Matt Farah recently jumped behind the wheel of a heavily modified example to see what all the fuss is about.
For starters, the Evo in question benefits from a 2.3-liter stroker kit and numerous other engine modifications allowing it to deliver 650 hp at all four wheels.
The result? An absolute animal that manages to stun the seasoned car reviewer with its sheer power.
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the power of the Evo.