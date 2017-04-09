This Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Will Sell For Cheap, But There's A Catch

We knew the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quarifoglio was fast. But we didn't imagine how little time it would take between its arrival in North America and the sight of the first one totaled. Yet that's what we have here.
Up for auction on Copart – a site that specializes in selling off the remains of written-off vehicles – is a red Giulia in Raleigh, North Carolia, that was apparently completely totaled in a crash.
The photos (as our colleagues at Jalopnik point out) paint quite a grizzly picture, and the listing gives us little to go on but a few very scary details: the primary cause of the damage is listed as a “rollover,” with secondary damage listed as “biohazard/chemical.” Yikes.
We hope the occupants escaped the incident without serious injury. As for the car (or the remains thereof), that'll go to the highest bidder when the listing ends less than two days from now. Bidding at the time of writing stands at $1,250 – which is a fair bit lower than the $78,870 sticker price, but then we're not sure how what, if anything, there might be to salvage from this wrecked Italian performance sedan.