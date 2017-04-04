This Classic Bugatti Roadster May Not Sell For Chiron Money, But It Won't Go Cheap

Bugattis are expensive. We're afraid there's just no way around that. But if you're hellbent on putting one in your garage, an older Bugatti might be a (relatively) more affordable way to go about it. Relatively.
Take this 1932 Bugatti Type 49 roadster, for example, with coachwork by Henri Labourdette of Paris. Its numbers match, it's well-documented, and it's described as having been “expertly restored.” It's been under one owner since 1995, but is now going up for auction.
Consigned for Bonhams' upcoming sale in Greenwich, Connecticut, it's bound to sell in the high six figures when the gavel drops on June 4. It may even crest the million-dollar mark. (The last Type 49 we saw – a 1928 model with bodywork by Gangloff – went for $852,500 at RM Sotheby's sale in Scottsdale earlier this year.) It isn't likely to eclipse the $2.5 million the factory charges for a new Chiron, but it could rival the purchase price of a used Veyron. Then again, we've seen other vintage Bugattis sell for far less.
For our money (as if we'll ever have it), we might be more inclined towards an EB110 from the 1990s, whose prices tend to hover closer to the mid-six-figure range – but have been steadily climbing, and are sure to climb higher still. If you're looking for a bargain, though, we might suggest you look to other, less exclusive marques.