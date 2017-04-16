This Collector Ordered A Ferrari F12 TdF To Match His '64 250 Lusso

The Ferrari F12 may have been supplanted by the new 812, but the TdF will likely remain the most coveted of the species. With only 799 examples to have been made by the end of its production run, the Tour de France will remain a rarity among front-engined V12 Ferraris. But even in such exclusive company, this particular example stands out more than others.
Called the DSKL edition, this yellow TdF was commissioned by noted Prancing Horse collector David SK Lee – a gentleman who, let's just say, already has a couple of Prancing Horses in his garage, and has been known to show them off.
Among Lee's esteemed collection in Los Angeles you'd already find all five of Ferrari's flagship supercars: the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. He also has a Pagani Huayra, Porsche 918 Spyder, and McLaren P1 GTR. But as our colleagues at GTSpirit point out, he has a taste for the classics, too.
His rare 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso is uniquely decked out in Competizione spec (more often found on the SWB model) in yellow with Tricolore stripes. So he ordered his F12 TdF to match. The resulting supercar bears his initials, and – though ostensibly mechanically identical to any of the other 798 TdFs to be made – will remain one-of-a-kind in its cosmetic appearance.