This Cute Nissan Figaro Is A Japanese Unicorn

In Japan, the Nissan Figaro is one of just dozens of compact kei cars roaming the streets but in Canada, the cute drop-top is a real head-turner.
Currently for sale on Bring a Trailer, this Figaro was imported into Canada approximately three years ago and is almost exactly how it left the factory in 1991, free of any aftermarket modifications and a clean British Columbia title.
Powering the Figaro is a tine 987 cc inline four-cylinder engine joined to a three-speed automatic transmission. Delivering 70 hp at 6,000 rpm and 78 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm, the Figaro isn’t fast by any means but in the cities of Japan, it is more than quick enough.
The interior is remarkably retro and includes seats bathed in white leather which extends across the dashboard and steering wheel. The original CD player and radio has also been maintained.
Under the seller’s three years of ownership, the miniature Nissan had its steering rack rebuilt as well as a new timing belt, shocks and brakes installed.
At the time of writing, the highest bid was sitting at $6,000 USD with just under 5 days left in the auction.