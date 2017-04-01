This Dodge Challenger Owner Definitely Has A Sense Of Irony

Resting your Dodge Challenger next to a Toyota Prius and Honda Accord Hybrid would be sufficiently ironic even without the former occupying a hybrid-only parking spot.
Then again, the owner of this Challenger probably has a sense of humor. That, or he either didn't notice or -most likely- didn't give two hoots about the large green rectangles with the strong white font indicating which types of cars should park there. Lucky us, somebody on Reddit noticed and made sure to post a picture.
Of course, what makes the Challenger / Prius / Accord combo an interesting one is the fact that the latter represent a transition towards all-electric powertrains, whereas the other is sort of an homage to days past.
Especially the Prius and Challenger couldn't be any more different, which is also true when it comes to their fuel consumption. The third-generation Prius came with some mighty impressive estimated EPA ratings. On paper, it would do about 50 mpg (4.7l/100km) in a combined cycle.
The Challenger, back when it first came out, would have needed to drive only on the highway in order to do roughly half that at 25 mpg (9.4l/100km) - while using a V6 engine, not a V8.
Anyway, what we need to see now is somebody parking a Hellcat right next to an EV charging port. Although that could easily be labeled as "trolling".