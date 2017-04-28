This Ferrari FXX K vs GTA Spano Drag Race Takes Place In Forza

Good luck if you want to see the FXX K and the Spano racing each in other in the real world.
Even if you happened to own one of them, your chances of finding somebody who owned the other and was willing to take you on in a straight line would be kind of slim, unless you have both cars, in which case you're probably too busy relaxing on your private island to even read this piece.
Here's how they compare on paper: The FXX K is putting down 1,050 PS (1,036 HP), and has a combined peak torque figure of just over 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
The Spanish hypercar on the other hand is good for 925 PS (912 HP) and a massive 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque.
A drag race in Forza Horizon 3, like this one courtesy of Ericship111, takes place over a distance of one mile, so worrying about which car gets to 60 mph (96 km/h) is pointless, although the two hypercars seem pretty evenly matched after getting off the line.
In the end, the overall faster car wasn't the actual winner, which came as a bit of a surprise.