This First-Gen 1980 E24 6-Series Will Soon Belong To Highest Bidder

With 87,000 miles (140k km) on the clock, this well-maintained BMW 633CSi might have one or two minor issues, yet remains one of the most appreciated classic Bimmers of the 80's.
Bidding for it just started on Bring a Trailer, and while nobody has thrown their hat in the ring as of yet, the last time this car was listed for sale (on eBay), it was for $8,300.
This particular 633CSi model is of course a first-gen 6-Series, but since it was built in 1980, it's worth mentioning that it's a pre-facelift model, which means no changes to the exterior styling, engines, electronics or cabin.
Powering it is a 3.2 liter inline-six petrol engine, good for 197 PS (194 HP) and 285 Nm (210 lb-ft) of torque. Again, because this is a 1980MY car, its automatic transmission features three gears instead of four. The ad also states that the car has a broken radio antenna, a non-functional driver's side power window, repainted hood, and some separation on the stitching at the bottom of the steering wheel rim.
Unfortunately, this 633CSi was initially ordered without air conditioning, which means that if you live in a warm area, you might want to consider all your options before making such a purchase.