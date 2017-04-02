This Fleet Of Aston Martin Vulcans Doesn't Look Nearly As Cool As It Should

With just 24 to be sold at $2.3 million a pop, your chances of seeing an Aston Martin Vulcan in person aren't very high. But if you're so lucky, chances are you won't be seeing just one. You'll be seeing several, because they're almost exclusively deployed in multiples for dedicated track sessions.
If and when that glorious day comes to pass, we hope it looks better than these images, shared by the manufacturer via Facebook.
What you're looking at is at least five Vulcans being loaded up by Aston Martin into transporters for delivery to some racing circuit somewhere in the world, where their owners will drive the bolts of 'em for their own amusement.
The Vulcan, lest you forget, is Aston Martin's answer to the likes of the Ferrari FXX K and McLaren P1 GTR – which is, to say, a track toy for the very wealthy. Only where its rivals from Maranello and Woking are based on road-going, mid-engined hybrid hypercars, the Vulcan is entirely purpose-built, with an unadulterated V12 mounted up front.
Unfortunately for our prying eyes, these Vulcans are all wrapped up tight under covers to protect them for their journey. All the better for keeping these multi-million-dollar playthings in pristine condition for their upcoming outing in the sun, but unfortunate for us since we don't get to see what's underneath those tight-fitting envelopes.