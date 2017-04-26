This Flood-Damaged Fisker Karma Is Just Begging For An Engine Swap

The hybrid powertrain may (or may not) be all well and fine, but the real beauty of the Fisker Karma is in its design. Swap that powertrain out for a good-old fashioned American V8 (as VLF does) and you've got a winning package on your hands. And this one here might just be prime for the swap job.
What you're looking at is a 2012 Fisker Karma that was apparently damaged in a flood. A victim of the same year's Hurricane Sandy perhaps, or just some other type of water damage – it doesn't really matter. What does is that its electrified powertrain is surely shot, so if it's ever going to drive again, it's going to need a new one.
Fortunately Henrik Fisker – designer of the Karma (among so many others) – is part of an operation that does just that. The VLF Destino replaces the Karma's 2.0-liter turbo four and accompanying pair of electric motors with GM's LS9 crate engine – a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque, just like the one in the last Corvette ZR1. VLF also swaps out that bucked-tooth grille, along with some other upgrades, resulting in an even better-looking shape (to our eyes) capable of rocketing you and three of your friends to 60 in under four seconds, topping out at the double-century, and riding in style all the way.
Whether you'd want to submit this Karma to VLF for conversion or shoehorn something else in there, we don't know. Nor could we say for sure that it'd even be salvageable after the damage apparently incurred. But if you do, the vehicle's up for sale on Copart, with bidding (at the time of writing) standing at $26,250 and a bit over two days left on the auction.