This Golden Ferrari 330 GTC Could Be Your Ticket To '60s Style

Tired of red Ferraris? Don't throw the bambino out with the proverbial bathwater. Because while it may be true that the majority of Ferraris come in shades of scarlet, not all of them do. And the ones we come across in less usual hues often catch our attention.
Take, for example, this 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC. It left the factory in this delicious shade of Nocciola (hazelnut), and its first three owners in Italy kept it that way. Once it was exported to the United States, it was repainted green and then (surprise surprise) red. But it's since been returned to its original color, and glad we are that it was.
Following an extensive restoration in the UK, sponsored by the Swedish billionaire packaging mogul who bought it two years ago, it's now certified by the manufacturer's own Ferrari Classiche department in attestation to its historical accuracy.
Now it's set to go up for auction in a little under two months from now at Villa Erba on Lake Como during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, where we're sure it will fetch a pretty penny. It'd be just the thing to accompany the Dino 246 GTS in the same color that the same auction house sold off last month at Amelia Island... or, for that matter, the matte-bronze LaFerrari we spotted last week in Monaco. Check it out in the gallery below captured by Tom Gidden for RM Sotheby's.