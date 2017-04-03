This Guy Is Stuffing A Supercharged Audi V8 In An MR2

Petrol heads often go the extra mile to make their cars hotter and faster. Take this guy, for instance, whose Toyota MR2 is about be significantly muscled up, with the help from an older 2004 Audi, whose 4.2-liter V8 lump is getting ready to pump new blood into its pipes.
Adding the powertrain into the body of the 26-year old sports car means that both the vehicle and the V8 had to be modified. The former had its length expanded by 10.5 inches (26.67 cm), which gives it a 105-inch (266.7 cm) wheelbase, whereas the latter will now push the output to the rear axle, instead of all four corners, which, in turn, had to be built from the ground up.
Reinforcing the car's body was an important part of the construction as was the suspension, since the vehicle will have more than 200 horses over the initial output of the original MR2, not to mention, a whole lot of more torque.
This is, by all means, an exciting build, which is why the 56-year old man has dropped a few videos showing part of the process, and will continue to do so until the Audiota or Toyodi will be ready to burn some rubber.