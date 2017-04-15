This Guy's Indicted For Fraud, So The Court's Selling His Racing Cars

Want to start your own racing team? Or score some competition-grade machinery for use on private track days? You'll want to pack your bags (full of cash) and head to Indiana next month.
That's where Auctions America is gearing up to liquidate the entire collection of the Level 5 Motorsports racing team as its former owner prepares to stand trial for fraud.
Dedicated fans of GT racing may recognize Level 5 Motorsports for having won multiple American Le Mans Series championships and class wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona, among others. The team's budget was allegedly fueled by its owner Scott Tucker's other activities in the payday loan sector – fraudulent activities for which he is preparing to stand trial in just a few days time.
Indicted by federal prosecutors under RICO and TILA statues, Tucker could be facing serious jail time and enormous fines. So a court-appointed monitor is liquidating his collection of racing cars, which will be auctioned off in Auburn Spring on May 11.
There's an array of Ferrari sports racers on the docket, including two 458 GTDs (one of which won its class at Daytona in 2014), two 430s, and a 360 Challenge. Some are estimated to be worth in excess of $200,000. But the real prizes may be the Le Mans racing prototypes: a pair of Honda HPD ARX-03s and three Lola chassis – a B1143, B1183, and B1280 – that could each go for under $100k apiece. There's also a custom Porsche 996 Turbo SCCA racer known as the Hurricane.
And those are just the cars themselves. All told, Auctions America will sell off 350 individual lots, including spare parts, tooling, even transport trailers. The best part is that they're all being sold with no reserve, so if bidding doesn't get too frenzied, new owners could find some real racing deals on their hands.