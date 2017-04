This Holden Commodore Is Secretly A 1,000 HP AWD Nissan GT-R

VIDEO

In Australia, one of the most recognizable cars anywhere in the country is the VL-generation Holden Commodore . Produced between 1986 and 1988, the VL is loved by many down under and loathed by many others.No matter what your personal opinions about the VL Commodore are, there are a select number that have been so beautifully modified that they deserve the utmost respect. The following example is one of them.Built by a bloke named Huss, this VL Commodore is far from standard. As a matter of fact, the only remnants of a Commodore are its body and skin, the rest comes from a Nissan Skyline GT-R.This project went far beyond a simple engine swap and involved Huss cutting the VL body off its standard platform and then mating it onto the chassis of an R33 GT-R . Power comes from Nissan’s famed RB26 six-cylinder that has been stroked to 2.7-liters and the rest of the driveline comes from an R34 GT-R, including the six-speed manual transmission.All up, it delivers a truly insane 871 hp (650 kw) at all four wheels (over 1,000 hp at the crank), making it an absolute monster capable of outperforming pretty much everything on the street.