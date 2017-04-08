This Holden Commodore Is Secretly A 1,000 HP AWD Nissan GT-R

In Australia, one of the most recognizable cars anywhere in the country is the VL-generation Holden Commodore. Produced between 1986 and 1988, the VL is loved by many down under and loathed by many others.
No matter what your personal opinions about the VL Commodore are, there are a select number that have been so beautifully modified that they deserve the utmost respect. The following example is one of them.
Built by a bloke named Huss, this VL Commodore is far from standard. As a matter of fact, the only remnants of a Commodore are its body and skin, the rest comes from a Nissan Skyline GT-R.
This project went far beyond a simple engine swap and involved Huss cutting the VL body off its standard platform and then mating it onto the chassis of an R33 GT-R. Power comes from Nissan’s famed RB26 six-cylinder that has been stroked to 2.7-liters and the rest of the driveline comes from an R34 GT-R, including the six-speed manual transmission.
All up, it delivers a truly insane 871 hp (650 kw) at all four wheels (over 1,000 hp at the crank), making it an absolute monster capable of outperforming pretty much everything on the street.