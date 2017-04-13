This Is How The Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Active Aerodynamics Work

When it comes to setting Nurburgring records, having excellent aero features on a car can be just as important as power and peak torque figures.
Supercar manufacturers nowadays always try to strike a good balance between downforce and drag. Optimum levels of both are needed in order to put down a perfect lap, though the more downforce you have, the more drag you get, which tends to slow you down on the straights.
Lamborghini's solution for this is their ALA system, which stands for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a technology that allows you to "manage active aerodynamics in an innovative way."
In fact, Lamborghini says that the rear wing in the Huracan Performante can improve high-speed cornering and braking by 750% compared to the regular Huracan. The Performante also boasts carbon fiber front and rear spoilers, engine cover and rear diffuser, in addition to the air ducts and active flaps.
As for performance figures, they stand at 640 PS (631 HP) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque - allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).