This Is What 5G's At 190 MPH In An IndyCar Looks Like

If you were looking for something even more extreme than getting launched into space, it seems that going around in circles really, really fast is the solution.
Sometimes it's hard to imagine just how many G's race car drivers are pulling while flying through specific high-speed corners, or going flat out on tracks such as the Phoenix International Raceway.
Sure, they might not experience those G-forces for long, but for a brief moment, their bodies can feel the force of gravity multiplied by five - and courtesy of JR Hildebrand, we get to see what that looks like at 190 mph (305 km/h).
Now, 5G's is by no means a record, and there are certain tracks in Formula 1 where you can experience something similar, although with an IndyCar, you can maintain a higher speed for a longer period of time if you're racing on an oval.
Either way, the caption in the video "speaks" the truth about these G-forces being nearly twice what astronauts experience during a Space Shuttle launch. We reckon it's a cool stat to tell your kids about if you happen to race Indy or Formula 1 cars.