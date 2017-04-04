This Is What A NASCAR Champ Drives When He's Not Racing

NASCAR drivers are used to piloting rather primitive but immensely powerful machines on track. So what do they drive when they're not racing?
In Jeff Gordon's case, it's the car you see here. Only with just 81 miles on the odometer, it doesn't look like he drove it much. It's a 1995 Chevy Monte Carlo, which was essentially the coupe version of the Lumina. Hardly the most exciting of cars that GM has ever made, but this was a rather special one.
While we can't say if this is the actual pace car from the race, we do know that it's one of 400 such special editions done up to look like the one that lead the pack at the 1994 Brickyard 400 – which Gordon won. It was only his second Winston Cup victory (as the series was known then), following the Coca-Cola 600 he won at the Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier that same season.
Gordon would go on to win 93 Cup Series races and four championships over the course of his long career, placing him as the undisputed top driver of this era in stock car racing. Though he still made time to win the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year, he retired from racing full time in NASCAR at the end of last season. And apparently he's clearing out at least some of his cars.
The Chevy packs a 3.4-liter V6 sending 214 horsepower to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. It's fully loaded with a leather interior and power everything, with that special livery and matching white wheels. And it's going up for auction by Barrett-Jackson this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida.