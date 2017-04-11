This Is What Porsche Is Bringing To New York This Year

The 2017 New York Auto Show will host four North American debuts for Porsche, all set to hit US dealers before the end of the year.
First in line is the all-new Panamera Sport Turismo, which is coming to the States in four available configurations: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the flagship Panamera Turbo.
All four versions are expected to arrive at the end of this year, with prices starting at $96,200 for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, $104,000 for the E-Hybrid, $109,200 for the 4S and $154,000 for the Turbo. All prices exclude the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.
Then there's also the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which combines the 4.0-liter V8 from the Panamera Turbo with an electric motor, delivering no fewer than 680 PS (671 HP) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Like the Sport Turismo, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to reach US dealers by the end of 2017. It will also be offered with a 5.9-inch longer wheelbase on the Executive version, which will carry a price of $194,800, approximately $10,400 more than the regular Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Moving on to the 911 range and you'll find the latest 911 GT3 with its new naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. This one is expected to arrive at US dealers in the fall, with a base MSRP of $143,600.
Last but not least, we've got an expanding 911 GTS range, boasting five new versions: the 911 Carrera GTS, 911 Carrera 4 GTS (both available as a Coupe and a Cabriolet), plus the 911 Targa 4 GTS. All variants come with a seven-speed manual transmission as standard, though the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic can be gotten as an option.
These 2018 911 GTS models are already available to order and should arrive at dealers this month. Prices start at $120,700 for the 911 Carrera GTS, $127,600 for the Carrera 4 GTS, $133,000 for the Carrera GTS Cabriolet, $139,900 for the Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet, and finally $139,900 for the Targa 4 GTS.