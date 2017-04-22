This Lincoln MKZ Driver Clearly Loves Queen Bey

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, have a combined net worth of around $1 billion. They're hardly living pay check to pay check then, but this Lincoln MKZ recently pictured by an eagle-eyed reader could have you mistaken.
What we have here is an intriguing blue MKZ but it isn't the color that stands out, it's the license plate that simply reads 'BEYONCE'.
Before you think this Lincoln is owned by Queen Bey herself, it isn't. Instead, it is probably the work of a diehard Beyonce fan or instead, a female named after the famous singer. However, having a license plate with your own name is just a tad egotistical so we'll give the owner the benefit of the doubt.
Nevertheless, it's not often that a license plate outshines the car but in this case, it does. Beyonce would be would proud...I think.
Thanks to Nick D for the picture!