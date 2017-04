This Little Fiat 124 Spider Just Wants To Grow Up To Be A Ferrari

Photo Gallery

It's tragic, we know, but not everyone who wants a Ferrari can get a Ferrari. It's what people do when they can't afford one that often raises our eyebrows.Sometimes that comes down to rebodying lesser automobile to look like one of Maranello's finest. But this guy (or girl), it seems, isn't even trying that hard.Spotted via Reddit is a Fiat 124 Spider with some Prancing Horse badges. Itself essentially a rebodied Mazda MX-5 Miata , the owner doesn't appear to have bothered changing any of this roadster's bodywork.They just left it as it is in red and back (with what looks like a tan interior) and slapped on some new badges: on the nose, in the grille, at the hub of each wheel....Horrible? For a Japanese roadster, certainly. But for another Italian one, sold by a company owned by the same people and presided over by the same CEO? It still ain't right in our book, which – 9 times out of 10 – would encourage any driver to embrace his or her vehicle for what it is, and stop trying to pretend to be something it isn't.