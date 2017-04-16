This Little Fiat 124 Spider Just Wants To Grow Up To Be A Ferrari

It's tragic, we know, but not everyone who wants a Ferrari can get a Ferrari. It's what people do when they can't afford one that often raises our eyebrows.
Sometimes that comes down to rebodying a lesser automobile to look like one of Maranello's finest. But this guy (or girl), it seems, isn't even trying that hard.
Spotted via Reddit is a Fiat 124 Spider with some Prancing Horse badges. Itself essentially a rebodied Mazda MX-5 Miata, the owner doesn't appear to have bothered changing any of this roadster's bodywork.
They just left it as it is in red and back (with what looks like a tan interior) and slapped on some new badges: on the nose, in the grille, at the hub of each wheel....
Horrible? For a Japanese roadster, certainly. But for another Italian one, sold by a company owned by the same people and presided over by the same CEO? It still ain't right in our book, which – 9 times out of 10 – would encourage any driver to embrace his or her vehicle for what it is, and stop trying to pretend to be something it isn't.