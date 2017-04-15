This Lotus Europa S1 Race Car Looks Like It Fought Some Battles

As one of fewer than 700 S1 (Series 1) examples to ever be produced, this 1967 Lotus Europa racer would make a great addition to anybody's collection.
This particular model, currently being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer, has been owned by multiple vintage racing drivers, including Denny Zimdars in the late 70's and early 80's, and Karl Ricker between 2004 and 2007.
During its "career", the car has raced in several venues, most recently in 2007 BMW CCA club races as well as a closely-contested 2009 VDCA Finale in Georgia.
It's currently said to be in good running condition, featuring a Hermes induction and exhaust kit, as well as a spare Renault engine. Powering the Europa S1 is a 1,4-liter Renault inline four, working in conjunction with a 4-speed manual transmission. As for looks, this car features a period-specific livery with racing stripes and decals.
There are unfortunately plenty of scuffs and scrapes across the body, as well as inside the car, but some collectors would consider those battle scars.
In regards to mods, it's got custom taillights (both cracked), riveted fender flares, screwed-in plastic windshield, headlight covers, relocated fuel filler, tow hooks, an external kill switch and a roll bar. The interior still features stock seats, however it's missing the driver's seatbelt.
While new brake pads have been installed, the buyer will eventually need to get new shocks all around, along with new rear suspension bushings.