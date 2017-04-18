This Loud-Mouth VW Golf R Wagon Can Terrorize Family Cars

In the world of super-fast wagons, the VW Golf R isn't exactly at the top of the food chain. Having said that, it's by no means unspectacular.
Of course, whenever we're talking fast cars, we're inevitably also discussing loud cars, since the two narratives go hand in hand. So here's a pretty darn loud Golf R Wagon for your viewing pleasure.
Thanks to the Remus stainless steel racing cat-back system, the car boasts an extra 10.8 horses sprinkled with an additional 10.9 Nm (8 lb-ft) of torque. It's also lighter by 5.3 kg (11.7 lbs), which isn't much, but together with the power and torque bump, it's certainly worth mentioning.
The custom exhaust system consists of a resonated front section, carbon tail pipe set, titanium internals, adjustable spherical clamp connection and two integrated electrical valves. Plus, you also get the Remus sound controller.
As far as we can tell, this hot German hatchback sounds properly menacing at both low revs as well as under heavy acceleration.