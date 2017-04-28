This Low Mileage 1987 Lambo Countach Should Fetch A Nice Price

With just 10,464 km (6,500 miles) on board, this Rosso Siviglia 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV is definitely one of the best kept examples we've ever seen.
Aside from an Alpine CD stereo system, this car is believed to be in its original spec, wearing its original tires and still packing its 5.2-liter V12, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
According to the Bring a Trailer ad, its next owner will receive the car's warranty/maintenance book, factory tool roll and jack, a pair of Lamborghini leather work gloves, an unused spare tire assembly, clean Carfax and AutoCheck reports and a clean Texas title.
This particular car has been redesigned with pronounced aerodynamic elements, such as the bulging intake vents, engine covers and straked rocker sills to go with the massive rear wing imported from the prior iteration.
The Rosso Siviglia (Seville Red) paint is also thought to be original, although the rear wing was recently repainted due to stress cracks in the finish. Inside, the Senape (Mustard) leather upholstery is also reported to be original and looks very well preserved judging by these images.
As for performance, the 5.2-liter V12 was good for 420 PS (414 HP) back when this Countach was new. At the beginning of 2017, the car received a substantial tune-up which includes 125-150 psi compression across all cylinders, master cylinder rebuilt by KARPS (rebuilt calipers, new lines & fluid), rebuilt Bosch fuel distributors and warm up regulators, new hatch support, electrical and A/C work plus an engine oil and filters change.
As of right now, the largest bid has reached $155,000 - a price that should continue to evolve in the coming days.