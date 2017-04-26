This May Be Your Last Chance To Buy A Reasonably Priced, Pristine Porsche Cayman GT4

It may not be the fastest, most technologically advanced, exclusive or expensive car to leave Porsche's headquarters in recent years, but it is hard to deny that the Cayman GT4 is one of the finest sports cars ever produced by the company.
Powered by the naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine of the 911 Carrera S, the Cayman GT4 drives 385 hp through the rear wheels and was available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and suspension components straight from the 911 GT3. It isn't as fast as the 911 models from Porsche's GT division but thanks to its mid-engine layout, handles just as well as any of them.
What all of this means is that the Cayman GT4 is assured to become a collectible in the decades (perhaps even in a few years) to come, making this example all the more special.
Currently for sale in Portland, Oregon, by 503 Motoring, this GT4 has only been driven for 850 miles and has a fairly reasonable price tag of $110,995.
That is a little over $26,000 more than the sports car's starting price -without any options - which was set at $84,600, but it could be worth it given what collectors and Porsche aficionados will be willing to pay for it. Among the options installed include the Sport Chrono package, carbon fiber bucket seats and a 64 liter extended fuel tank. It also underwent $2,500 in paint correction and looks better than new.