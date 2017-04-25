This One-Of-A-Kind Bugatti Veyron Tiffany Edition Has Never Been Driven

The Bugatti Veyron boasted some impressive numbers, to say the least. Four turbochargers. Sixteen cylinders. 1,000 horsepower. 250 miles per hour. But one of the most staggering could very well be the number of special editions it yielded over its decade of production.
There were so many, in fact, that – even two years since production ended – we still sometimes we come across one-off Veyrons that we never saw before. Like this one, which was apparently never driven, either.
This one-of-a-kind Bugatti was apparently commissioned by (or at least with the blessing of) famed the jewelers at Tiffany & Co. It done up both inside and out in a two-tone finish of black and Tiffany's signature robin-egg blue adorning everything from the exterior trim and wheels to the interuor upholstery, and contrasting handsomely with the black carbon bodywork.
Dubai-based supercar dealer Knight International has it listed on JamesEdition, without a single mile on the odometer and the covers still on the seats, for an undisclosed price that's sure to rival the new Chiron's. After all, the Chiron has a long waiting list, and this one's still new and (crucially) available right now.