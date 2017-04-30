This Race-Focused Renault Spider Gets Our Approval

When it comes to producing some of the industry’s most exciting and capable hot hatches, few do it better than Renault Sport.
Whether it be the compact Clio or the larger Megane, Renault’s motorsport and performance division is a master at its craft, consistently showing other marques how things should be done. The French company could therefore be considered as the perfect brand to launch a track-focused, open-top racer for its racing enthusiast customer base.
To imagine just that, Monholo Oumar has rendered a modern-day version of the Spider that wasw built until 1999. We first showed you images of Oumar’s creation in November but these ones show the car in an even more attractive shade of yellow.
From the front, the car bears a resemblance to the RenaultSport R.S. 01 and Alpine Vision Gran Turismo Concept and appears to have everything you could want from a track car; a minimalistic interior, two seats, no roof, a mid-mounted engine and functional aerodynamics.
Although engineers from Renault Sport could create a truly remarkable two-seater just like this, the truth is that they won’t, at least not in the foreseeable future. Track cars like this are generally only made by small companies, not those that sell vehicles by the millions.