This Restomod Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Looks Like A Million Cents

Toyota has a loyal following among off-road enthusiasts – some of whom may have been disappointed that the FT-4X concept revealed in New York last week. Whatever you say about the design and the innovations encompassed therein, it's not as hard-core as the FJ Cruiser. But this is.
This 1972 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is the latest restomod project from the specialists at The FJ Company, whose work we've featured here before. This one's rather unique, though.
For starters, it's the first time that the company has undertaken a full frame-off restoration. But the copper paintjob is also sure to make it stand out among the legions of these Japanese workhorses still on (and off) the road. The wheels, soft top, and interior have been fitted in black, with heated Corbeau seats and marine-grade audio system. It also features LED headlights, power steering, tow hitch... even a bottle opener in the front bumper that's become the company's signature touch.
Since the sourced chassis didn't have an engine, the restomodders sourced a Toyota 3F-E mill and rebuilt it, fitting it to a five-speed manual transmission. Old Man Emu provided the suspension components, fitted to Cooper Discover all-terrain tires.
The project was commissioned by a customer wh used to watch his dad work on a stable of cars, and was inspired by his own toy Tonka trucks. Whatever the motivation, it looks good to us... never mind whatever Toyota's making these days.