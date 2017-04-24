This Retrolicious Porsche 997 Sport Classic Was What Came Before The 911 R

The 911 R has garnered the lion's share of attention among Porsche enthusiasts nostalgic for the “good old days,” but that wasn't the first time Zuffenhausen gave its timeless sports car an old-school makeover.
In 2010 the German automaker launched the 911 Sport Classic, based on the 997-generation Carrera S and decked out with throwback cues. It featured a duck-tail fixed spoiler, a wider rear end, tone-on-tone racing stripes, special wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a lowered suspension, and woven leather seats.
The Sport Classic's engine was also retuned to 402 horsepower and came mated to an old-school six-speed manual transmission. As a tribute to the classic '73 Carrera RS 2.7, it was delicious. Porsche only made 250 of these, and they all sold out within 24 hours... and for a considerable premium over the Carrera S on which it was based. (Little wonder that Zuffenhausen did it again, and took it even further, with the subsequent 911 R.)
One of those 250 is now listed for sale in Cologne, Germany. It has just 311 miles on the odometer and an asking price of €395,000 (or about $420k), which may not be as much as some 911 Rs are trading hands for these days, but would still be enough to buy a couple of fully loaded 911 Turbos with cash to spare for tires and gas.