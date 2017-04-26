This Turbo'd Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Ain't Afraid Of No Trackhawk

Jeep's brand new Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will sprint down the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds but even that isn't fast enough to keep up with this modified Jeep.
Built in the land down under, this Grand Cherokee SRT has retained its stock 6.4-liter V8 engine but has been fitted with a rear-mounted turbocharger, 1300 cc injectors and now runs on E85. Delivering 680 hp to the wheels, it is easily fast enough to shock prospective Trackhawk owners.
At a recent drag racing event, it managed to break the previous world record of 11.1 seconds on no less than four occasions.
In the first run, it sprinted down the quarter mile in 11.03 seconds. In the next run, that benchmark was lowered to 11.013 and in the third attempt, a 10.87 was recorded. In the final run of the night, the world record was lowered once again to 10.81 seconds.
With modified Grand Cherokees like this roaming the streets and the Trackhawk arriving shortly, you may want to think twice before racing one at the lights.