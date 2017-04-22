Too Bad This Widebody McLaren 650S Is Not Real

This McLaren 650S could make a lot of people forget all about its successor, the new 720S.
But there's a small catch - it's not real, so you may gasp in dismay after looking at its wide body that could make even the guys behind Liberty Walk jealous.
The rendering, posted by JonSibal, also adds a vented bonnet and wide air intakes behind the front fenders, in addition to a new rear bumper with a generous diffuser, and to wrap it all up, wide wheels and an urban cammo.
Before thinking what other modern McLaren would look just as good with similar updates, remember that Woking are planning to launch 14 new models over the next 5 years.
Some of them will be different variations based on the 720S, and possible replacements of the current Sports Series models, but there is a 570S Spider in the same picture, which is expected to debut later this year.
Moreover, McLaren are still looking into a 2+2 Grand Tourer too, so the future definitely looks interesting for the British marque.